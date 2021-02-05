After the success of a series of virtual seminars last fall, the Industrial Heating Equipment Association (IHEA) has scheduled a virtual Safety Standards & Codes Seminar. Set for April 14-16, the seminar provides a comprehensive review of the 2019 edition of NFPA 86 Standard for Ovens and Furnaces. The agenda for the virtual seminar contains vital topics that have been adapted to an online version so attendees can still get the information they need whether they are working from home or in the office.

IHEA’s Safety Standards & Codes Seminar is designed for individuals involved in the design, manufacture, service or operation of ovens, furnaces, kilns, dryers, thermal oxidizers for a wide range of industrial applications. Understanding the proper use of national standards governing the compliant design and operation of ovens and furnaces is essential for everyone involved with this type of equipment.

“While we are hoping to hold our seminars in person during the fall 2021,” said IHEA Executive Vice President Anne Goyer, “there is ongoing demand for virtual training now, so a decision was made to offer our popular Safety Standards & Codes Seminar again this spring.”

The three-day virtual seminar will include the following sessions, all of which are presented by industry professionals who are experts in safety:

Overview of NFPA 86 Standards for Ovens and Furnaces, including administration, references and definitions (Kevin Carlisle, Karl Dungs)

General requirements, location and construction (Glen Mortensen, Zurich Services Corp.)

Furnace heating systems, including Class B Furnace considerations (Bryan Baesel, Honeywell Combustion Safety)

Safety equipment and application, including safety shutoff valves (Aaron Zoeller, SCC Inc.)

Safety equipment and application, including programmable logic controller systems (Bryan Baesel, Honeywell Combustion Safety)

Class A ovens, furnaces and thermal oxidizers (Jason Safarz, Karl Dungs)

Safety equipment and application with safety controls and devices (Michael San Antonio, Fireye)

Special atmospheres for Class C ovens and furnaces and quench and molten salt bath (Anthony Cherol, Surface Combustion)

Commissioning, operations, maintenance, inspection and testing (Aaron Zoeller, SCC Inc.)

The registration fee for the virtual event is $295 for IHEA members and $350 for non-members. Registration includes a printed copy of the NFPA 86 Standard for Ovens and Furnaces and a certificate of completion awarding PDHs.

Visit www.ihea.org/event/SafetySpring21 for additional details and/or to register.