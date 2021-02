Michelob Ultra is upgrading its beer cans to the same aluminum used in Apple MacBooks. According to Rio Tinto Group, the cans are partly made using a carbon-free process.

The metal comes from Elysis, a joint venture between Rio Tinto and Alcoa. Apple is one of the company’s backers. The aluminum-making process emits oxygen instead of CO 2 . Rio Tinto says that 2.5 million cans will be distributed over the coming months.

