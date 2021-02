Baidu, a technology company specializing in Internet-related services, plans to supply automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding with its intelligent driving technologies as part of a joint venture to manufacture smart electric vehicles (EVs).

According to Baidu, the partnership will pave the way for future passenger vehicles. The company’s Apollo fleet of autonomous vehicles reached more than 2 million test km on the road in June 2020 across 13 cities.

