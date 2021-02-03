A surgical procedure combined metal additive manufacturing (AM) and augmented reality (AR) to repair an eye socket at Galilee Medical Center’s Center for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in Israel.

The medical facility designed a titanium plate based on the patient’s computed tomography (CT) scan, which accurately reproduced the shape of the floor of the eye socket by generating a three-dimensional model of the patient’s skull and basing the shape on the uninjured eye socket. The plate was then produced using metal AM.