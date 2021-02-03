Four of the leading domestic steel industry associations and the United Steelworkers union urged President Biden to ensure steel tariffs and quotas, which were put in place in 2018 to protect national security, are preserved.

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), Steel Manufacturers Association (SMA), the United Steelworkers union (USW), The Committee on Pipe and Tube Imports (CPTI) and American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) said in a letter: “Continuation of the (steel) tariffs and quotas is essential to ensuring the viability of the domestic steel industry in the face of this massive and growing excess steel capacity. Removing or weakening of these measures before major steel-producing countries eliminate their overcapacity – and the subsidies and other trade-distorting policies that have fueled the steel crisis – will only invite a new surge in imports with devastating effects to domestic steel producers and their workers.”

