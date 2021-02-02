SECO/WARWICK will deliver a retort furnace with vacuum purging for oxidation to a tool manufacturer. The furnace for the oxidation process operates under a nitrogen and hydrogen mix and then under steam. It will be adjusted to the individual needs of the tool manufacturer, providing the appropriate final hardness and color of the workpieces. The retort furnace, which will also enable tempering after vacuum purging, will be designed with a customized heating chamber so that it is compatible with the tooling used in the production process and so that the process itself is safe and repeatable.

The tool manufacturer currently operates a SECO/WARWICK vacuum furnace for brazing, hardening and vacuum carburizing. Oxidation is not a very common process on the market. It is used primarily in demanding industries such as automotive and aviation. However, the technology is increasingly being utilized by tool manufacturers.