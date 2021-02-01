Thermcraft started doing business in January 1971 from a small warehouse space in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C. From that small startup operation, Thermcraft has progressively grown into an international manufacturer of thermal-processing equipment. The company offers industrial and laboratory furnaces, ovens, high-temperature heating elements, insulation and replacement parts. Thermcraft now resides in a 70,000-square-foot manufacturing and office space located just a few miles from its original location in Winston-Salem, where it all began 50 years ago.

The company’s number-one priority has always been customer service, which has served it well for five decades. As it celebrates its 50th anniversary, Thermcraft looks forward to serving the thermal-processing industry for another 50 years.