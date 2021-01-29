Stelco Holdings Inc. announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Stelco Inc., successfully commissioned a new pig-iron caster at its Lake Erie Works facility. It has the capability of casting up to 1 million tons of pig iron per year. The addition of the pig-iron caster will allow the company to fully capitalize on increased capacity resulting from its recently completed blast-furnace upgrade project. With the expansion of EAF production in North America, the demand for iron units is placing increased pressure on the existing supply of scrap steel, making pig iron a highly valued commodity in the production of EAF steel.

Stelco's new pig-iron caster enhances its complete suite of products ranging from pig iron to semi-finished steel to hot-rolled sheet to high-value-added cold-rolled and coated products, as well as advanced high-strength steels. The Hamilton, Ontario-based company supplies these products to the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States.