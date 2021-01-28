Solar Manufacturing shipped a vacuum furnace to a medical device and implant manufacturer in the Southeast United States. It features an all-metal insulated hot zone, a load weight capacity of up to 250 pounds and a maximum operating temperature of 2400°F (1227°C). The Mentor vacuum furnace will be used to age harden and anneal medical devices and implants. According to Solar Manufacturing, the furnace was delivered along with a water system and a custom heat-treat recipe for the medical-grade components being processed.

The medical device manufacturer was up and running with the new furnace within a week of delivery.