Ipsen received two orders for vacuum furnaces at the start of 2021. A power-tool manufacturer based in the United States ordered a TurboTreater vacuum furnace to increase production capacity. It is the ninth Ipsen vacuum furnace at that facility. In addition, a medical implant manufacturer ordered a MetalMaster external-quench vacuum furnace. It will be designed with an all-metal hot zone for long high-temperature cycles. The furnace’s multi-staged pumping system is capable of providing low residual-oxygen levels for processing titanium components.