Lordstown Motors Corp., a startup OEM producing all-electric light-duty trucks focused on the commercial-fleet market, has received an unprecedented 100,000 nonbinding production reservations from commercial fleets for its Lordstown Endurance.

The Lordstown Endurance is a full-size, all-electric pickup that has a range of 250 miles, the equivalent of 600 HP and can tow up to 7,500 pounds. Lordstown is on track for start of production in September of this year. The initial Endurance is a crew-cab with medium bed length, and it is priced at $45,000 after federal rebate.