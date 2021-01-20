This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
This Website Uses Cookies By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to our cookie policy. Learn MoreThis website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Home » Heat Cause of Bicycle Frame Failure, Recall
Santa Cruz Bicycles has recalled some 2020-model bikes with aluminum frames and rear triangles because they can bend or buckle, posing a fall hazard.
The recall affects more than 3,000 model year 2020 Santa Cruz and Juliana bikes sold in the U.S. and Canada. The company said that when some frames were stripped and repainted they were exposed to heat that affected the heat treatment and weakened the aluminum.
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.