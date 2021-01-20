Another way in which recycling and technology have come together is seen on the outskirts of Pittsburgh. A 133-year-old railroad roundhouse is being recycled into the Pittsburgh location of a global entrepreneurship platform for economic development, OneValley.

The roundhouse opened to service trains that were used to move steel made in Pittsburgh to the rest of the world. The steel industry was the new economy of the Gilded Age that was financed in part by Thomas Mellon, whose grandson started the foundation that is now playing a big part in the redevelopment of the site. OneValley is a Silicon Valley company that helps technology startups grow.

Here's the story.