A 500°F (260°C) top-loading, electrically heated oven is used for heat treating parts. Workspace dimensions measure 96 inches wide x 20 inches deep x 20 inches high. Eighteen kW are installed in Incoloy heating elements, while a 2-HP blower provides back-to-front airflow to the workload. Controls include a programmable temperature controller, separate heating-element control contactors, a disconnect switch and a power controller to ensure precision proportioning of electric power to the heating elements. The oven has 6-inch insulated walls and a bottom reinforced for 800-pound capacity. Additional features include a heat chamber mounted below the workspace and a pneumatic L-shaped door.

