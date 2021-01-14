The D-100 model infrared conveyor oven is designed for laboratory testing and low-volume production applications. At 46 inches long x 24 inches wide x 24 inches high, the compact unit can be placed on tabletops or wheeled utility carts. Offered in 120V or 240V models, the oven is equipped with a 1,625-Watt infrared heater that achieves temperatures up to 750°F (400°C). Heater shields maximize edge-to-edge temperature uniformity, while variable controls for both heat intensity and conveyor speed allow fine-tuning of the heating process. The heating chamber has a fixed infeed width of 19.5 inches, and an infeed height that can be raised and lowered from 2 to 7 inches. The heater can also be raised, lowered and pivoted using lock knobs on the sides of the heating chamber according to the shape of the items for uniform heating. Heater shields are included as standard to maximize edge-to-edge temperature consistency.

www.vastexindustrial.com