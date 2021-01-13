The HiPace 350 and 450 turbopumps are dedicated for applications like mass spectrometry, electron microscopy, metrology tools, particle accelerators and plasma physics. In addition to analytical, vacuum-process and semiconductor technology, their range of applications also includes research and development and industrial applications. HiPace 350 and 450 provide high performance combined with low weight and a small footprint. The rotor design of the turbopumps results in a high pumping speed for light gases. High backing pump compatibility and high gas throughput as well as excellent compression for light gases are made possible by this rotor design. The pumps can run up to four years without service.

www.pfeiffer-vacuum.com