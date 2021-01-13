A vacuum transducer has been developed that combines capacitance diaphragm sensor technology with piezo diaphragm and wide-range MEMS Pirani heat-loss sensor technology. Traditional capacitance manometers have a zero-drift tendency that requires the user to perform frequent zero adjustment. The new TriCAP series introduces an automatic zero adjustment of the capacitance sensor based on the measurement from the MEMS Pirani to ensure a stable zero and extend the usable range of the gas independent capacitance manometer. Applications for TriCAP include furnace heat treatment, physical vapor deposition (PVD), freeze drying, sterilization and mass spectrometers.

www.sens4.com