PermaFlex is the newest metal identification tag to be added to the PermaLabel family from InfoSight. PermaFlex is attached to products with adhesive. Since the tags retain their shape once curved, they work with the adhesive to remain attached. PermaFlex can be attached to curved surfaces as small as a 1-inch radius. Tag sizes are 3 inches wide and range from 0.75-6.0 inches (19-152 mm) long. PermaFlex can be printed with one of InfoSight’s mill-duty LabeLase laser metal tag printers. PermaLabel is the scratch-proof metal tag that’s been the standard for durable asset identification.With PermaFlex, all of the durable properties and resistance of PermaLabel exist with the added benefit of a flexible tag that can conform to curved surfaces.

