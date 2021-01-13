The COBRA NX 0950 A PLUS is a dry, oil-free vacuum pump that can run with pressure control or at a constant rotational speed, making it exceptionally energy-efficient. The COBRA PLUS can precisely maintain the desired pumping speed at a prescribed rotational speed. It can also accurately sustain the required vacuum level regardless of how the process conditions change. The vacuum pump has a wide range of use in applications where dry vacuum technology is required. Thanks to its variable-speed drive, it covers a pumping speed range from 200 to 950 cubic meters per hour and reaches an ultimate pressure of 0.01 millibar. All operating data is constantly recorded and saved. This data can be accessed directly on the built-in display or transferred via a Modbus TCP/IP client/server protocol. As a result, the vacuum pump can also be controlled remotely from a PC. The COBRA PLUS is designed to be operated in two different modes. Following an intuitive menu structure on the display, users can choose between the constant speed mode or the pressure control mode.

