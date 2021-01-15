Graphite Metallizing Corp., manufacturers of self-lubricating Graphalloy bushing materials for industrial applications, announced a record turnaround for a customer with an emergency.

A pump repair center contacted the Graphalloy Sales Engineering Team near the end of the business day on a Friday. One of its clients needed a spiral-grooved, Graphalloy nickel-grade pump bushing as soon as possible for outage work. A Graphalloy engineer then went to manufacturing with the bushing dimensions and material specifications. Manufacturing was able to create the bushing, inspection was able to verify the dimensions and shipping was able to ship the part within one hour. The customer received the busing Saturday morning.

The customer called back later and asked for two more bushings, and the engineer was again able to coordinate with manufacturing, inspection and shipping to get these parts to the customer by Monday morning.

Graphalloy, a graphite-metal alloy, is formed from molten metal, graphite and carbon. It is a uniform, solid, self-lubricating bushing and bearing material that offers superior performance in a range of industrial applications. Graphalloy is suited for high-temperature applications where grease, oil and plastics fail.