Tenova LOI Thermprocess received an order from Belgium’s E-MAX group that includes engineering, supply, erection and commissioning of a twin-chamber melting furnace and a melting and casting furnace for the production upgrade and modernization of the E-MAX Kerkrade plant. Commissioning is scheduled for the beginning of 2022. E-MAX delivers sustainable, high-quality aluminum profiles to various sectors of the aluminum market. The Dutch branch in Kerkrade is the central operation plant in the E-MAX group for the production of extrusion billets.

The twin-chamber melting furnace will have an annual production capacity of 50,000 tons of liquid aluminum based on a scrap charge mix with organic contaminations. The furnace is equipped with LOI’s regenerative heat-recovery system, an electromagnetic stirrer for metal circulation and an automatic charging machine. The tiltable melting and casting furnace will have an annual production capacity of 25,000 tons of liquid aluminum. It can melt scraps with light contaminations of organics. Special processing ensures less metal loss and reduces overall emissions.