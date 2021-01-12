Nucor Steel Florida safely started on schedule in December 2020 by melting, casting and rolling in endless mode from the first heat. Located in Frostproof, Fla., the minimill has a rated capacity of 380,000 shtpy and will produce rebar ranging from 0.37-1.4 inches (9.5-35.8 mm) in straight bars up to 60 feet and spooled coils up to 5 tons. Danieli’s MIDA casting and rolling technologies significantly reduce the overall CO 2 emissions due to the absence of a reheating furnace. Nucor Steel Florida will allow the company to satisfy the regional demand of steel rebar and recycle the scrap available in the area.

Nucor Steel Florida (NSFL) is the 14th Danieli MIDA minimill featuring endless casting-rolling (ECR) technology for long products in operation worldwide. It is the second for the Nucor group and the fourth in the United States. In January 2020, the first MIDA minimill for Nucor in Sedalia, Mo., started up. It produced a “more than 1 km” long billet on the fifth day of operation.

The MIDA ECR process route includes the Danieli ECS scrap preheating and continuous charging system, which feeds hot scrap continuously into a 40-ton, side-charging, Fastarc AC electric-arc furnace (EAF). A ladle furnace ensures the proper refining of the steel.