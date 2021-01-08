AVS Inc. (AVS), a manufacturer of custom vacuum and pressure furnaces, announced the successful transfer of ownership from Steven Levesque to Jacob (Jake) Krashan. Since 1984, Levesque had committed his life’s work to the design, development and construction of quality vacuum and pressure furnaces. In 2005, he became CEO, president and owner. Levesque now confidently leaves Ayer, Mass.-based AVS in the capable hands of Krashan, a long-term employee who was promoted to COO in 2015. He became CEO, president and owner on Nov. 20, 2020.

Krashan joined the AVS team in 1996 as a mechanical assembler. Throughout his employment, he advanced through the ranks from technical assembly, service and manufacturing supervisor. Krashan served as COO and vice president the past five years.

AVS has been providing custom vacuum and pressure furnaces to customers worldwide for over 50 years. Its manufacturing facility in Ayer is vertically integrated with in-house capabilities that include furnace design and engineering, ASME-certified welding, panel building and thorough testing procedures of complex furnace systems. In addition, AVS offers field service, upgrades and spare parts for any furnace.