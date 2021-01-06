Virgin Hyperloop tested human travel in a hyperloop pod for the first time in November 2020. Josh Giegel, co-founder and chief technology officer, and Sara Luchian, director of passenger experience, were the first people in the world to ride on this new form of transportation, which can reach speeds of 670 miles per hour using no-contact electromagnetic levitation.

The test took place at Virgin Hyperloop’s 500-meter DevLoop test site in Las Vegas, where the company has previously run over 400 unoccupied tests. The occupants made their maiden voyage on the XP-2 vehicle, which was custom-built with occupant safety and comfort in mind. While the production vehicle will be larger and seat up to 28 passengers, the two-seat XP-2 was built to demonstrate that passengers can in fact safely travel in a hyperloop vehicle.