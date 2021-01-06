Boeing is advancing its pledge to power worksites and manufacturing facilities using 100% renewable electricity with a multi-state agreement to purchase carbon-neutral power for its Chicago headquarters, along with other sites in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Boeing has steadily expanded its procurement of renewable energy in the United States. This agreement moves Boeing closer to achieving its 2025 environmental goals, which include reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25%. The contract will benefit Boeing by decreasing carbon-dioxide emissions by about 50,200 metric tons per year.