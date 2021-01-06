According to a report in Metal AM, a team of researchers at Ricoh Company Ltd. developed a binder material that, when combined with a suitable debind and sinter stage, offers the potential to use typical aluminum powders in the binder-jetting process. In addition, the use of a liquid immersion technique developed at Ricoh for removing excess powder makes it possible to form complex internal channels during the process.
magEzine news
Binder-Jetting Process for Aluminum Parts
January 6, 2021
