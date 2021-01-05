TMS International, a provider of outsourced industrial services to steel mills, acquired the business and assets of Stein LLC and Stein Steel Mill Services of Cleveland, Ohio. Stein provides services to steel producers throughout the U.S. Its full-service operations provide metal producers with the flexibility and resources to handle a wide range of steel-mill processing services, such as slag removal and metallics reclamation, scrap handling, scrap management, recycling, raw-material screening, material handling, and maintenance and repair services.

According to Pittsburgh, Pa.-based TMS International, the acquisition meaningfully strengthens its U.S. footprint provides a breadth and depth of resources and talent. Stein, which has approximately 500 employees, provides services to customers in seven states: Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and South Carolina. TMS plans to continue to operate Stein under its current brand name.