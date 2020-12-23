SMS group will supply a secondary copper smelter to Ames Copper Group, a joint venture between Prime Materials Recovery Inc. and Cunext Group, for its facilities in North Carolina. The plant, which is scheduled to start up in 2021, will produce up to 50,000 tons of copper anodes annually. It will be the first secondary copper recycling facility in the United States to produce copper anodes from copper scrap and copper fines. SMS group’s scope of supply will include a tilting refining furnace, anode casting wheel, gas cleaning system, and electric and automation systems. In addition to the equipment supply, SMS will provide technical assistance for installation and start-up. The plant will be prepared for a future upgrade with additional digitalization features.