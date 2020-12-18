Commercial Metals Company announced that its micro-mill in Mesa, Ariz., CMC Steel Arizona, has started receiving renewable energy from Salt River Project's (SRP) new Saint Solar electricity-generation plant. CMC Steel Arizona was one of the original customers to join the first phase of SRP's Sustainable Energy program, which was announced in 2018. The Saint Solar plant, located in Coolidge, Ariz., is a 100-megawatt utility-based solar array that will provide renewable energy to CMC Steel Arizona and others in the SRP community. Constructed in 2009, CMC Steel Arizona utilizes scrap-based electric-arc furnace (EAF) technology to produce steel.

On Aug. 13, 2020, CMC announced plans to build its third micro-mill, AZ2, adjacent to CMC Steel Arizona. The mill will be the first in the world to produce merchant-bar-quality (MBQ) products through a continuous-continuous production process. AZ2 will feature Danieli's Q-One technology, which will allow CMC to have a direct connection between the EAF and ladle furnace to renewable energy sources. This technology reduces electricity transmission losses when compared to traditional methods and associated operating costs.

CMC operates a network of facilities that includes seven EAF mini-mills, two EAF micro-mills, two re-rolling mills, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the U.S. and Poland.