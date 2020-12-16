The flammability limits for numerous fuels, including those typically found in heat treating atmospheres, are very well understood and documented in the literature. Unfortunately, the data available almost always applies to ambient temperature and pressure conditions. The method described in this paper can be used for predicting flammability at elevated (or depressed) temperatures utilizing CAFT Theory. Safe furnace practices affect a variety of thermal processes including annealing, carburizing, neutral hardening, sintering and brazing, among others.

