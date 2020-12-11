The Timken Company announced more than $75 million in capital investments through early 2022 to increase the company's renewable-energy capabilities across its global footprint. The company has developed an extensive network of engineering and innovation centers and manufacturing facilities located throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia. Timken will use the $75 million investment to: expand its LEED-certified manufacturing facility in Xiangtan, China, where it makes engineered bearings for wind turbines; continue to scale-up its production capacity at sites in Wuxi, China, and Ploiesti, Romania, where Timken manufactures engineered bearings for wind turbines; and consolidate multiple sites into a new, larger campus in Jiangyin, China, to increase production capacity and improve productivity for precision drives used in the solar energy market.

All of these investments will include advanced automation and manufacturing technologies. Timken's wind energy product portfolio includes engineered bearings, lubrication systems and couplings. Timken develops and manufactures precision motion control products that provide solar-tracking system positioning for both photovoltaic (PV) and concentrated solar power (CSP) applications.