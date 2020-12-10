Bodycote announced the opening of a new heat-treatment facility in Elgin, Ill. The facility is now fully operational and supporting customer requirements. It continues to provide all of the processes and capabilities that were previously offered at Bodycote’s Melrose Park location. In addition, the Elgin facility offers nitriding, Corr-I-Dur, nitrocarburizing and low-pressure carburizing (LPC) to customers from the agricultural, mining, construction, automotive and other manufacturing supply chains in the upper Midwest region.

According to Bodycote, which now operates more than 70 facilities in North America, the purpose-built Elgin facility demonstrates the company’s commitment to serving the Midwest.