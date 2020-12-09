IHEA’s Fundamentals of Industrial Process Heating online learning course has been a successful source of high-level education to those in the industrial heat-processing industry for more than 10 years.

Registration for the 2021 winter course is now open, and early registration is encouraged. Scheduled to begin January 25, the six-week class will run through March 7. The flexible online format and interactive forums with other students, along with scheduled office hours with the instructor, are just a few of the benefits of this program.

The course is ideal for students to learn in a virtual format while at home or in the office. It is affordable and allows students to go at their own pace. The course offers indispensable tools to industrial process-heating operators and users of all types of industrial heating equipment. Throughout the in-depth online course, students learn safe, efficient operation of industrial heating equipment, how to reduce energy consumption and ways to improve the bottom-line. Course content provides an excellent overview of the essential areas used throughout the industry.

The curriculum includes the basics of heat transfer, fuels and combustion, energy use, furnace design, refractories, automatic control and atmospheres as applied to industrial process heating. Weekly coursework, quizzes and a final exam project are administered to guide students on their progress and evaluate their knowledge of the material. Visit www.ihea.org/event/FundamentalsWinter21 for more information.

Registration is open through January 18. Cost for IHEA members is $750 or one member voucher, and cost for non-members is $925. The fee includes an electronic course handbook, course instruction, quizzes and projects, class forums and the opportunity to contact the instructor throughout the course. Printed materials are available for an additional fee.

Industry expert Jack Marino will lead students in this six-week online course. Marino, a registered Professional Engineer with over 40 years of experience in heat processing, has a bachelor’s in aeronautical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a master’s in engineering science from Penn State University.