It all began with a single furnace in New Jersey. William R. Braddock started Braddock Metallurgical with that lone salt pot furnace back in 1953 offering heat-treat services for local machine shops.

Today, over 65 years after its founding, Braddock Metallurgical operates seven facilities in three states (Bridgewater, N.J.; Jacksonville, Fla.; Boynton Beach, Fla.; Daytona Beach, Fla.; Tampa, Fla.; Atlanta, Ga.; and Charlotte, N.C.), as well as one in Puerto Rico, offering a full range of thermal processes at each location. In its third generation of family ownership, the company focuses on continual improvement while maintaining pride amongst its 150 employees through training and professional development.

Braddock Metallurgical is committed to upgrading its equipment, instrumentation and support systems to stay on the cutting edge of technological advancements. This allows the longtime MTI member to improve efficiency and provide more repeatable processes to customers in the aerospace, automotive, medical, military, mining and heavy equipment industries. The heat treater’s quality system has achieved AS9100 Rev. D certification and four of its plants are Nadcap-accredited for heat treating.

Each plant offers a variety processes and services based on local industry requirements and demands. Redundancy is achieved with a network of trucks that allows Braddock Metallurgical to easily transfer work between facilities as necessary. This redundancy assures all plants work together to meet production needs, which eliminates delays due to uncontrollable service interruption. The company also maintains a dedicated maintenance staff and installation crew to bring new equipment online quickly, minimizing downtime and improving efficiency.

One thing that helps set Braddock Metallurgical apart from the competition is its BBN (Braddock black nitride) and BBN-S (Braddock black nitride stainless) services. These custom processes carry the benefits of ferritic nitrocarburizing and post-oxidation while leaving a black finish on all exposed surfaces. In addition to conventional heat treatments, the company also offers magnetic particle inspection, which is capable of detecting surface and subsurface discontinuities in ferromagnetic materials, and fluorescent penetrant inspection, which is used to determine surface defects.

The other thing that makes Braddock Metallurgical unique is its people, particularly CEO George Gieger, who has been instrumental to the company’s success and growth. The current management team has over 500 combined years of industry experience, and 40% of its employees have over 10 years of service with the company.

When it comes to equipment, all high-pressure-quench vacuum furnaces and batch IQ furnaces at all locations are certified to AMS 2750E. Braddock Metallurgical has nitriding and induction equipment at select facilities and car-bottom furnaces up to 35 feet long in New Jersey and 18 feet long in Tampa for stress relieving and aging.

As proof of it focus on continual improvement, Braddock Metallurgical completed an expansion of its Atlanta facility in 2019. The now 40,000-square-foot plant is specifically set up for maximum efficiency, workflow and improved logistics. In addition, furnace capacity was added with a new internal quench line, high-pressure-quench vacuum furnace and vacuum degreaser.

What does the future hold for this commercial heat treater? Should customers require additional capacity, Braddock Metallurgical will evaluate and act. The company will implement new technology when necessary to benefit existing equipment and instrumentation. As it has since its inception, Braddock Metallurgical is prepared for all challenges and opportunities that come its way.

Visit www.braddockmt.com for more information on Braddock Metallurgical.