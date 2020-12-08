Tenova was awarded a contract by Valbruna ASW Inc. for the supply of an electric-arc furnace (EAF). Valbruna ASW is a premier specialty steelmaker, and the EAF will be installed at its facility in Welland, Ontario (Canada). The EAF will guarantee an increase in the plant’s hourly melt-shop production rate and the effectiveness and reliability in the production of high-quality steel and stainless steel.

Tenova’s scope of supply includes the latest generation of the EAF unit, which will replace an existing one. Tenova will also provide the associated auxiliary equipment, the material-handling system for the charging of the ladle and of the EAF, and the complete automation system. The management of this plant will be fully automated and integrated in the EAF process-control system. The automation system guarantees the correct and effective execution of the working cycle in relation to the production of different steel grades. It also optimizes the working parameters and the storage of production data. In addition, the safety of the operators in the plant is significantly improved and the system complies with the most stringent safety standards.