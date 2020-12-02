According to a report, Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky and Bell have each begun to forge the aircraft that will compete to become the U.S. Army’s Future Armed Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA). Sikorsky has pitched a design based off of its S-97 Raider that it is calling the Raider X. Bell has completed multiple design and risk reviews.

The Army will take about a month to review final designs and will conduct a readiness review in mid-December, where the program may get final approval. The Army is pushing for the prototypes to fly for the first time in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.