This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
This Website Uses Cookies By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to our cookie policy. Learn MoreThis website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
This article details Nucor’s investment strategy throughout what has been a challenging year. The company has 25 mills capable of producing 27 million tons of steel a year and is the nation’s largest scrap-metal recycler.
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.
Check out the November 22, 2020 issue of Industrial Heating, featuring "Using Induction Heating and Computer Simulation for Aerospace Composite Parts", "Bennett Heat Treating and Brazing Co.", and much more.