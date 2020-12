The COVID-19 pandemic put a big hurt on the cruise industry. As companies look to cut their losses, they are sending retired ships to Aliaga, Turkey, for demolition. Pieces of the ship are then sold to buyers looking for deals on anything that can be salvaged.

There’s no doubt, however, that the ships’ main asset is the steel that makes up its superstructure. For example, the Carnival Fantasy superstructure contains 15,000 tons of steel.

