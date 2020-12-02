This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
The Federal Aviation Administration cleared Boeing’s 737 Max in mid-November to fly passengers after a nearly two-year ban. The planes have been grounded since March 2019 after two crashes killed 346 people.
According to this report, the FAA said a repeat of the conditions that led to the crashes is impossible due to design and training changes made by the company.
