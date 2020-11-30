A new range of wear plates will be marketed under the brand ColWear. With a lifetime beyond traditional competitors, ColWear plates are produced using proprietary Colmonoy nickel and Wallex cobalt alloys, with optional tungsten carbide. Vacuum-furnace production techniques developed over decades have been used to improve the metallurgical properties of the alloy matrix. ColWear plates perform well in industries where demands for wear resistance are high, such as steel and mining. They are also significantly lighter and more uniform than traditional chromium carbide or tungsten carbide plate. These properties make it ideal for applications such as industrial fans, where lighter materials improve energy efficiency and balance.

