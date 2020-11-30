The 327 pillow blocks are GRAPHALLOY self-lubricating bushings mounted in stainless steel pillow blocks. This series combines the corrosion-resistant and self-lubricating properties of GRAPHALLOY with the application and installation versatility of pillow blocks. These pillow-block assemblies are self-aligning and can withstand temperatures up to 1000°F. They are available in industry-standard two-bolt configurations, come in a range of base dimensions and can accommodate shaft diameters from 0.5-1.5 inches (12.7-38.1 mm).

