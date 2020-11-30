The Wilson RH2150 hardness tester is designed for high-volume production labs and production-floor Rockwell testing. It is available in two different sizes, with a vertical capacity of 10 and 14 inches (254 and 356 mm). The device is fully protected from outside influences with sheet-metal casing and load-cell protection. An intuitive user interface aligns with Buehler’s DiaMet software, which makes it easy to use. An auto-stop clamping device holds down the sample and secures it during testing, and an adjustable LED workspace illumination highlights the test location to ensure clarity and full visibility.

www.buehler.com