The Wilson RH2150 hardness tester is designed for high-volume production labs and production-floor Rockwell testing. It is available in two different sizes, with a vertical capacity of 10 and 14 inches (254 and 356 mm). The device is fully protected from outside influences with sheet-metal casing and load-cell protection. An intuitive user interface aligns with Buehler’s DiaMet software, which makes it easy to use. An auto-stop clamping device holds down the sample and secures it during testing, and an adjustable LED workspace illumination highlights the test location to ensure clarity and full visibility.
Thermal Processing Products
Hardness Tester
Buehler
November 30, 2020
