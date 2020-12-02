After the year we experienced, I wasn’t quite sure what to focus on in the last editorial of 2020. We all know what we have personally been through – bad or good – so there’s no reason to rehash that. We do want to be certain readers understand what’s happening with Industrial Heating and know where to go for information.

It probably comes as no surprise to most that COVID-19 and the 21st century moved us from print into an all-digital magazine. The normal monthly “print” content is now divided into two digital magazines each month (8th and 22nd). Along with this, we have regular podcast author interviews, blogs and webinars posted to our site on a monthly basis. There are many ways to consume your technical content.

And don’t forget our Continuing Education Center. Whether you need CEUs or not, these courses are a great way to add to or freshen your thermal-processing skills. We are doing our best to provide regular and improved access to resources.

Interestingly, I read a stat recently that indicated 65% of employers say that maintaining employee morale is a problem during times of uncertainty. Can you say 2020?!? This article indicated three ways that you can boost employee morale and promote a positive employee experience. They are:

Improve access to resources.

Connect employees digitally.

Communicate.

When I look at that list, it almost sounds like it is describing Industrial Heating. In 2020, as in every year previously, we have both communicated and improved access to resources. Connecting digitally has certainly increased this year. We hope we have helped your morale just a bit.

Another article that crossed my desk in 2020 addressed something many have struggled with this year – job loss. The piece talked about business skills to make sure you always have a job. The authors state that “businesses are looking for people with the ability to adapt, learn, perform and progress so that they can contribute to the organization’s success.” Their assertion is that people who have the following four basic survival skills are contributors and change agents:

Asking questions

Staying focused

Thinking clearly

Influencing others

Consider how these skills apply to you in your specific job, career and corporate culture.

As we close out another year, we are also reminded why our work is important to most of us. Our jobs provide the means to purchase necessary and good things for our families. Christmas is a time when that is never more apparent. At Industrial Heating, we hope that your holidays are filled with fun, family and friends. And we wish you all the best for a healthy and prosperous new year in 2021!

As for 2020, we bid it a not-so-fond farewell.