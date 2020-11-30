Quintus Technologies received an order from Piper Aircraft, an aircraft manufacturer, to provide a high-pressure hydroform fluid cell press for its facility in Vero Beach, Fla. The press generates a press force of 35,000 metric tons across the entire forming area of 39 x 118 inches (1,000 x 3,000 mm). It includes user-friendly features such as equipment serviceability, remote system control and a high degree of self-diagnostics. The installation will allow Piper to redirect component production from a 40-year-old ASEA press. The large forming area and advanced controls give the new press the ability to produce up to 1,000,000 formed sheet-metal parts per year.

The press uses a single rigid tool half to form sheet-metal parts with great accuracy and repeatability, significantly reducing tool costs and accelerating tool production, especially for intricately shaped components. The hydroform technology replaces the customary second tool half with a flexible rubber diaphragm, an integral part of the press that fully covers the entire forming area. The high forming pressure of 800 bar (11,600 psi) ensures close-tolerance parts direct from the press with little or no secondary hand work required.