Can-Eng Furnaces International Ltd. has been contracted to deliver a number of different furnace types to multiple customers in the United States and Canada for the heating and heat treatment of aluminum and steel closed-die forgings. The furnace configurations either under construction in the company shops or in the early stages of commissioning include rotary hearth, chain conveyor, roller hearth, mesh belt and cast-link belt. These furnaces will be delivered to Georgia, North Carolina and Ontario. They will be used in the production of powertrain, suspension and steering/linkage components for the automotive sector.

The demand for new furnace equipment is being driven by lightweighting initiatives and a shortage of in-house heat-treatment capacity. All contracts will be in production by the first quarter of 2021.