The U.S. Department of Energy announced $16 million in funding for 17 projects as part of Phase 1 of the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy’s (ARPA-E) Ultrahigh Temperature Impervious Materials Advancing Turbine Efficiency (ULTIMATE) program. ULTIMATE teams will develop ultrahigh-temperature materials for gas turbine use in the aviation and power-generation industries.

ULTIMATE projects address two target temperature levels and seek to develop ultrahigh-temperature materials for continuous operation at 2372°F (1300°C) in a stand-alone material test environment or at 3272°F (1800°C) with coatings and cooling. Teams will also develop new manufacturing processes that ensure turbine blades can operate at these ultrahigh temperatures.

