A total of more than 26,000 vehicles have been recalled by Ford in two separate actions. One recall involves the link shaft bracket on three models (Taurus, Explorer and Edge) manufactured between 2014 and 2016. This bracket could fracture and lead to a loss of power in operation or a failure resulting in the vehicle rolling while parked.

The second recall of 10,905 2020 vehicles involves a driveshaft that could fracture along a welding seam, which could also cause loss of power or unintentional vehicle movement. With this recall, the driveshaft could also hit the gas tank, causing a fire risk.

