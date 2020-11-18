The Aluminum Association reported that a new study indicates that the U.S. aluminum industry directly employs more than 166,000 people. According to the study, $70 billion in economic output is directly generated by the aluminum industry and another $102 billion indirectly.
Other key findings in the report include:
- Workers directly employed by the U.S. aluminum industry earn nearly $13 billion in wages and benefits.
- Indirect and induced employment creates an additional $32 billion in wages and benefits.
- When all employment supported by the industry is taken into account, these jobs generate nearly $16 billion in federal, state and local taxes.