The 2021 Ford Bronco is much-anticipated, with more than 150,000 preorders. Ford announced that the Bronco will solely utilize ArcelorMittal’s Fortiform 980 GI steel, which is a third-generation advanced high-strength steel. It is the first car in the world to use this specific grade.

Fortiform 980 GI has very good weldability, and it will be manufactured by AM/NS Calvert in Alabama. The Bronco is expected in showrooms Q2-2021. Here's the story.