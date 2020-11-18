A move to renewable energy requires a way to store generated heat. A German startup, Kraftblock, is working on a super-hot box that can store waste heat up to 1300°C (2372°F). The box can then be transferred from an industrial site to a different location to be used for heating a local apartment or office building.

Kraftblock is currently experimenting to find the optimum material for storing higher-temperatures. Currently, a patented nanotechnology granule containing steel slag is being utilized.